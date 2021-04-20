U. Of Miami Asks Court To Toss 'Wasteful' EEOC Pay Bias Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The University of Miami urged a Florida federal judge to toss an U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing it of underpaying a female professor, saying a male professor's higher salary is justified because of his credentials. The university on Monday asked U.S. District Judge Robert Scola Jr. to grant it summary judgment on the EEOC's Title VII and Equal Pay Act claims, which the agency filed on behalf of Louise Davidson-Schmich. The EEOC's July 2019 complaint claimed that Davidson-Schmich was paid roughly $25,000 less than her colleague Gregory Koger, even though both are tenured political science professors with the same...

