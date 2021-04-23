Shearman & Sterling Taps Ex-Baker Botts Finance Partner

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP recently hired a partner formerly with Baker Botts LLP to lead its Texas finance team in Houston. Daniel Tristan is joining Shearman & Sterling after spending more than four years at Baker Botts. In a statement Tuesday announcing the move, Tristan touted Shearman & Sterling's "top-tier finance platform and strong energy practice." Before joining Baker Botts in 2017, Tristan spent nine years at Norton Rose Fulbright, according to his LinkedIn profile. While at Baker Botts, Tristan was on the team of attorneys who led BP LLC through a divestiture of its entire upstream and midstream business in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS