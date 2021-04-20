Binance.US Taps Ex-OCC Acting Chief As New CEO

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Brian Brooks, one of the most crypto-friendly bank regulators of the Trump administration, has been tapped to become the new chief executive for the U.S. arm of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the company announced Tuesday. Binance.US said that Brooks, the former acting chief of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, will join as CEO effective May 1. The California-based company offers cryptocurrency trading services to users in 43 U.S. states as a licensee of the Cayman Islands-registered Binance Holdings Ltd., which runs one of the world's biggest crypto exchange platforms. "I am thrilled to be joining Binance.US at this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS