EPA Watchdog Slams Vehicle Emissions Rule Process

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sidelined its air emissions experts, didn't collaborate with Department of Transportation staff and overlooked environmental justice concerns in the lead-up to Trump administration rules rolling back Obama-era vehicle emissions standards, the EPA's watchdog said Tuesday. The EPA Office of Inspector General reviewed the agency's role in the creation of the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles rule and found it had departed from a few standard rulemaking practices, which "undercut" the rules' quality. The EPA worked on the rule with the DOT's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The rule was split into two parts, with one part rescinding...

