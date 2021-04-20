Woman Agrees She Owes $3.3M In FBAR Penalties

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The IRS will collect $3.3 million in penalties from a taxpayer who agreed to resolve claims that she failed to report dozens of Mexican bank accounts from 2005 to 2012 after a federal court entered a judgment against her. The taxpayer, Maria E. Rosales, admitted that she willfully failed to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts with the Internal Revenue Service as part of the judgment entered Monday. The U.S. had demanded $3.7 million in interest and penalties against Rosales for failing to file FBARs, the government said. It asked for that amount, accruals and a 10%...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS