4 New SEC Executive Staff Members Bring In-House Expertise

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler has named his initial executive staff. All four members are lawyers who have served either in companies, government or a labor union. On Tuesday, the Senate was expected to confirm Gensler to a full five-year term on the commission. His narrow confirmation last week was for a term ending June 5, while the second confirmation would give him a seat through June 2026. He released the names of his executive staff members on Monday. None of the four returned messages seeking comment on Tuesday. The four are: Prashant Yerramalli As Gensler's chief of staff, Yerramalli...

