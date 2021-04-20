Investors Get Early Win In Power Struggle For Mass. Pot Co.

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 11:29 AM EDT) -- Two European investors who wrested control of a Massachusetts cannabis business after accusing its founders of "corporate anarchy" can keep in place a new board of directors and interim chief executive, a state court judge said. Suffolk Superior Court Justice Kenneth W. Salinger on Friday said the investors, Paul Hearn of England and Anthony Banks of Scotland, are likely to succeed on their claims that BeWell Organic Medicine Inc.'s founders breached their fiduciary duties to the company through mismanagement and self-dealing. Absent a court order, the founders, Charles M. Saba and Anthony Napolitano Jr., could regain control of the company. But the judge said that could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS