Adelson's Death Caps Damages In Newspaper Suit, Court Told

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Sheldon Adelson's death takes away any prospect that the Las Vegas Sun, which is pursuing antitrust claims against its Adelson-owned in-town rival, may seek punitive triple damages, the Las Vegas Review-Journal told a Nevada federal court. The Review-Journal, which Adelson purchased in 2015 and is now controlled by his wife Miriam Adelson as special administrator of her husband's estate, didn't dispute that Miriam Adelson should be substituted in his place to face the Sun's antitrust claims under state and federal law. But those claims should be capped at simple damages, the Review-Journal said in a filing Monday. "Under federal common...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS