Chargebee Raises $125M For Subscription Payments Tech

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Subscription management company Chargebee said Tuesday it raised $125 million from investors, vaulting its valuation to $1.4 billion. California-headquartered Chargebee said the funds will go toward research and development and expanding its presence globally. Chargebee's technology helps automate subscription billing and includes tools for managing revenue, according to its website. The company has 18,000 customers, including online education company Study.com, schedule management company Doodle and software business Freshworks. In a blog post Tuesday, co-founder and CEO Krish Subramanian highlighted the importance of subscriptions to numerous companies' revenue models. "Subscription billing has become the core revenue infrastructure that lets businesses unlock hyperscale...

