Sen. Wyden Proposes Broad Revamp Of Energy Tax Policy

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Tax preferences for fossil fuel production and other legacy energy sources would be stripped out of the tax code under a comprehensive renewable energy tax proposal unveiled Wednesday by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden. The Clean Energy for America Act unveiled Wednesday by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., would consolidate more than 40 federal incentives for energy production in the tax code and abolish existing tax credits for fossil fuels production. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) The Clean Energy for America Act would consolidate more than 40 federal incentives for energy production scattered throughout the tax code, including many short-term provisions that Congress periodically...

