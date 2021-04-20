Pot Co. Jushi's M&A Tear Continues With $5M Buy In Ohio

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis operator Jushi Holdings Inc. continued its acquisition spree with the announcement Tuesday that it would purchase an Ohio medical marijuana cultivator for $5 million. The all-cash acquisition of Toledo, Ohio-based OhiGrow LLC and its 10,000-square-foot cultivation facility is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, the company said, pending regulatory approval. "We are thrilled to expand our operations and solidify our footprint in the rapidly growing Ohio medical cannabis market through this planned acquisition and move one step closer to vertical integration in this burgeoning market," Jim Cacioppo, CEO and founder of Jushi, said in a statement....

