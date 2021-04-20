BHP, Vale-Owned Mineral Co. Files Ch. 15 For $9B Debt Reorg

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 11:59 AM EDT) -- A Brazilian mining joint venture between Vale SA and the BHP Group involved in a 2015 dam disaster asked a New York bankruptcy court for Chapter 15 bankruptcy recognition as it attempts to reorganize $8.8 billion in debt in the Brazilian courts. A Brazilian mining joint venture between the BHP Group and Vale SA filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York on Monday. (William West/AFP via Getty Images) In its petition late Monday, Samarco Mineração SA asked for the U.S. court's recognition of the restructuring proceedings it began in the Brazilian courts over a week ago. Vale and BHP announced...

