E-Commerce Investor Valued At Nearly $2B In Funding Round

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- E-commerce investment group Clearco said Tuesday it was now valued at nearly $2 billion following its $350 million financing round that included Oak HC/FT and Founders Circle. Clearco's Series C round featured $100 million in equity and $250 million in debt, according to its statement. The business, founded in 2015, also announced a name change from its previous Clearbanc brand, a move it said is meant to reflect its focus on taking an active role in advising companies. "The move from Clearbanc to Clearco really signals our move beyond capital," co-founder and president Michele Romanow said in the statement. "We've invested...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS