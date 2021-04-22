PTAB Filings Are Down, Institution Rate Is Up In FY 2021

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The number of petitions filed at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board is down 31%, while the PTAB instituted 61% of all petitions in the first five months of fiscal year 2021, a slight increase over the prior fiscal year, according to PTAB statistics. In the first five months of fiscal year 2021, petitioners filed 518 petitions for inter partes review and 50 petitions for post-grant review. If that pace holds steady, Jones Day partner Matthew Johnson — who penned a blog post Tuesday on the statistics — said the total number of petitions filed this fiscal year will clock in...

