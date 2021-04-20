10th Circ. Gives Energy Exec 2nd Shot At Race Bias Claim

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A trial court erred when it dismissed a race bias claim from a Pakistani energy executive fired for allegedly making inappropriate comments to women, the Tenth Circuit ruled Tuesday, saying he had raised questions about whether his race got him singled out for harsher discipline. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel gave Erfan Ibrahim a second chance at his Title VII race discrimination claim against Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC but affirmed the company's summary judgment victory on his gender- and religion-based claims. Ibrahim, a Muslim man of Pakistani descent, had argued that a white colleague wasn't fired despite engaging...

