Koch To Help Build $9.2B Green Energy Complex

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A Koch Industries unit said Tuesday it would work with asset management group Fidelis to help build a $9.2 billion renewable energy and carbon capture complex in Louisiana. Koch Engineered Solutions said in a joint statement with Fidelis Infrastructure Partners LP that the project at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge is projected to create more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs and will produce green hydrogen, renewable diesel, as well as engage in carbon capture and sequestration. The Grön Fuels LLC complex will produce 60,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel and is not tied to fossil fuel refineries, according...

