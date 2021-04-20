Judge Says Insolvency Protects Telehealth Co. From Sanction

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday rejected a medical marijuana business' bid to sanction a telehealth platform in an ongoing contract fight, saying the platform's insolvency proceedings means it can't be sanctioned for violating a preliminary injunction she had entered against it. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said she could not enter a rule to show cause against Hipaaline Ltd. and find the company in civil contempt for cutting off GCM's access to the software platform Leafwell in violation of her preliminary injunction because the U.S. Bankruptcy Court's acknowledgment of Hipaaline's insolvency proceedings in the United Kingdom has stayed GCM's case...

