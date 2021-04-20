9th Circ. Revives Dropbox 'Smart Sync' Trademark Fight

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday revived a trademark lawsuit against Dropbox Inc. over the launch of a "Smart Sync" cloud storage product, drawing a rebuke from a dissenting judge who said the accuser's "sophisticated" buyers would not be confused by a similar name. By a 2-1 vote, the appeals court overturned a 2019 decision by a district judge that tossed out the lawsuit, which accused Dropbox of infringing an earlier "SmartSync" software brand sold by a firm called Ironhawk Technologies Inc. The trial judge had ruled that consumers were unlikely to confuse the two products, but the Ninth Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS