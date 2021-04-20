Feds Sue Workplace Consultants For Using 'OSHA' Trademark

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The federal government is suing a workplace consulting firm founded by former staffers at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for trademark infringement for using the agency's acronym without permission. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Illinois federal court, the United States claimed that a firm called Global Occupational Safety and Health Academy LLC is misleading consumers into thinking it's somehow connected to the Department of Labor watchdog agency. "Global OSHA identifies itself with its name, acronym, and abbreviation that is confusingly similar to the official OSHA designation," the government wrote. "The use of OSHA in Global OSHA's name falsely implies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS