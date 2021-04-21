Feds Want Humana To Repay $198M Alleged Overpayment

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Humana should have to repay the federal government the nearly $198 million it allegedly received in Medicare Advantage overpayments, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services watchdog has said. The HHS Office of Inspector General's audit report on Monday said that there were issues with Humana's diagnostic codes, which are used to determine the amount of so-called "risk adjustment" payments under Medicare Advantage. Those payments are meant to compensate insurers for covering sicker, riskier consumers. Some of those codes were for diagnoses that medical records didn't back up, the OIG said. "As a result, we estimated that Humana received at...

