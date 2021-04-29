Delta-8 Craze Puts Pot Attorneys On The Spot

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 1:01 PM EDT) -- The legal gray area around a new cannabinoid called Delta-8-THC, which can be derived from hemp but promises to get users high, is putting lawyers in a bind as they try to advise clients hoping to take advantage of the new market. Delta-8 is on shelves at retailers across the country, driven by a popularity with consumers and the hemp industry's need for more products to sell, according to industry insiders. But questions about whether it is actually legal and changing laws around cannabinoids make it hard for attorneys who work with cannabis businesses to give clear advice. Hemp businesses first...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS