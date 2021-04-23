Promoters Fight Fraud Claims In FCA Care Home Scheme Suit

Law360, London (April 23, 2021, 3:27 PM BST) -- A property investment company accused of operating a Ponzi-like scheme that Britain's financial watchdog claims cost investors £50 million ($69 million) has told the court it was not the mastermind of the plot, saying it thought the investment was legitimate. Richard Tasker and a property investment company, Fortem Global Ltd., told the High Court in a defense on April 20 that they were not responsible for the main operations of an investment scheme involving care homes in northern England. The Financial Conduct Authority accuses Tasker and the company, as well as another defendant Robin Forster, of carrying out unauthorized activities by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS