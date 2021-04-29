Lidl Fights To Nix Tesco's Bad Faith Claims Over Blank TM

Law360, London (April 29, 2021, 2:48 PM BST) -- Lidl has fought back against a counterclaim from rival Tesco in an ongoing trademark dispute, saying the British supermarket's accusations that the German discounter registered a blank blue-and-yellow logo in bad faith should be struck out. Lidl said in a defense to Tesco's counterclaim that the High Court should strike out the British retail chain's allegations that it registered a trademark over its blank blue and yellow sign in bad faith and purely for the purpose of legal warfare. Tesco argued in its counterclaim that Lidl's decision to bring suit against it for trademark infringement over the British company's use of...

