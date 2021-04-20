Judge Backs Rehiring Worker Accused Of FMLA-Leave Abuse

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge recommended Tuesday that the court enforce an arbitration award requiring a packaging company to rehire a worker accused of abusing medical leave, finding the arbitrator didn't abuse his discretion in concluding that just cause should have applied to the firing. U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. said in his report and recommendations that the arbitrator "wrestled with the language of the [collective bargaining agreement]" in reaching his conclusion that Cascades Containerboard Packaging acted too harshly when it fired Joseph Nemerowicz after an investigation into his use of leave under the Family and Medical Leave...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS