White House Taps Union Atty For Transportation Labor Board

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated veteran union attorney Deirdre Hamilton to serve on the National Mediation Board, the federal agency that decides labor disputes between workers and employers in the railroad and airline industries. Hamilton has represented workers before the NMB as a staff attorney in the Teamsters' airline division since 2014 and for 12 years prior as a staff attorney with the Association of Flight Attendants, the White House noted. Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa praised the pick Tuesday, calling Hamilton "a tremendously qualified candidate for membership on the National Mediation Board." "Her years of service on behalf of...

