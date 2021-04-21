Ky. Coal Miners Nab Collective Cert. In FLSA Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Kentucky coal miners can proceed as a collective with claims that a handful of mining companies systematically underpaid them for years by making them do unpaid pre- and post-shift work and shorting them on overtime pay, after a federal judge said the workers were similar enough for conditional certification. In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr. said the miners bringing the Fair Labor Standards Act and Kentucky wage law allegations had put forward enough evidence indicating that the collective faced similar issues from Alliance Coal LLC and five related entities. "With this evidence, plaintiffs have made a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS