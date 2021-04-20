Wis. Board Approves Pared-Down $80M Foxconn Tax Break

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin will provide Foxconn with up to $80 million in tax credits for its downsized manufacturing facility, with a significantly smaller deal than the $2.85 billion tax credit package originally negotiated, under a contract approved Tuesday. The new agreement, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said will cost taxpayers $2.77 billion less than the original agreement, will allow Foxconn up to $80 million in performance-based tax credits over six years if the company meets employment and capital investment requirements, according to a statement. The contract was approved by the board of directors of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., or WEDC, and it...

