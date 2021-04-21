Buchalter Adds Ex-Holland & Knight Atty For New Practice

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Buchalter PC has added a legal ethics litigator previously with Holland & Knight LLP as a shareholder and as chair of its newly formed professional responsibility practice group. David Elkanich will work out of Buchalter's office in Portland, Oregon, where he will also be a member of the firm's litigation practice group, according to a Buchalter announcement Tuesday. Elkanich focuses his own practice on risk management, legal ethics and discipline defense, according to the firm. He regularly advises clients such as fellow lawyers, law firms, in-house legal departments and other professionals on a broad range of ethics issues, including conflicts of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS