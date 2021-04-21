Dechert Pushes To Merge Trials For Atty Accused Of Torture

Law360, London (April 21, 2021, 7:09 PM BST) -- Lawyers for a former Dechert LLP partner asked a London judge on Wednesday to merge separate lawsuits accusing him of human rights abuses such as torture as part of a fraud investigation into a United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund. The law firm and its former head of white collar crime, Neil Gerrard, want the High Court to hear lawsuits filed by two men imprisoned in Ras Al Khaimah as part of a single trial looking into their alleged mistreatment. They argue that by merging the lawsuits, it would save time and money. The lawsuits allege Gerrard pressured or forced the men into...

