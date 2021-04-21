Finance Firms Join Forum That Unites Green Finance Groups

Law360, London (April 21, 2021, 3:21 PM BST) -- A global alliance chaired by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney that unites new and existing environmentally friendly finance initiatives into a single forum was launched on Wednesday with a view to establishing credible climate commitments across the sector. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero brings together existing groups, such as the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative and the new Net-Zero Banking Alliance, which was also formed on Wednesday, on the eve of U.S. President Joe Biden's heads of state climate summit BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG, Lloyds Banking Group PLC and Bank of America Corp. are among the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS