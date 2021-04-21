Chanel Loses EU Trademark Suit Over Huawei Logo

Law360, London (April 21, 2021, 1:36 PM BST) -- A European court has tossed a lawsuit filed by Chanel challenging a trademark application brought by Chinese technology giant Huawei for a design with interlocking curves, ruling Wednesday that the two companies' symbols are too different to confuse consumers. The European Union's General Court dismissed the action brought by the famous French fashion house against the registration of the Huawei Technologies design, which alleged that it bore similarities to its own logo registered for perfumes, cosmetics, jewelry, and clothes. Chanel's challenge to a trademark application from technology giant Huawei for a design with interlocking curves, top, was dismissed by a European...

