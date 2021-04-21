Skadden, Gibson Cook Up $4.3B Food Service Equipment Deal

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 12:20 PM EDT) -- Middleby Corp. will absorb fellow food service equipment supplier Welbilt Inc. for an enterprise value of roughly $4.3 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal prepared with assistance from respective legal advisers Skadden and Gibson Dunn. The all-stock transaction will see Elgin, Illinois-headquartered The Middleby Corp. buy New Port Richey, Florida-based Welbilt Inc., creating a giant in the global commercial kitchen equipment and food service equipment industry, according to a statement. Together, the companies posted about $3.7 billion in total sales last year alone. Welbilt provides chefs and restaurant operators with equipment like coffee machines, deep fryers and ice machines,...

