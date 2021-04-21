Hasbro Loses Fight For Monopoly TM Over Bad Faith Filings

Law360, London (April 21, 2021, 3:29 PM BST) -- A European court ruled on Wednesday that Hasbro had acted in bad faith by reapplying for "Monopoly" trademarks for products to avoid proving they had been in use, upholding a decision that partially invalidated the game giant's trademark registration. The European Union's General Court has told Hasbro that it cannot pass "Go" after it reapplied for trademarks for its Monopoly board game. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry.) The European Union's General Court tossed a challenge brought by Hasbro Inc. to a 2019 decision by an appeals board for the European Union Intellectual Property Office, which called the company's filing strategy an "abuse of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS