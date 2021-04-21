CFPB's Next Stop Is Appeal As Ocwen Win Is Finalized In Fla.

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday entered final judgment for Ocwen Financial Corp. in a mortgage servicing misconduct suit brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, setting the stage for an appeal by the agency after its case was gutted last month. The move by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra frees the CFPB to challenge his March ruling that concluded the agency's long-running lawsuit against Ocwen and its subsidiaries was largely precluded by a 2014 national settlement concerning the company's mortgage servicing practices. The CFPB had previously sought to tee up an appeal by dropping what was left of the suit,...

