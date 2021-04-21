Auto Parts Cos. Taking Volkswagen Antitrust Case To 6th Circ.

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Two units of car parts manufacturer Prevent Group will ask the Sixth Circuit to revive their lawsuit accusing Volkswagen of illegally maintaining a stranglehold over its suppliers after a Michigan federal judge found that the European companies' dispute doesn't belong in U.S. court. Prevent USA Corp. and Eastern Horizon offered no further details other than a one-sentence notice of appeal filed Tuesday to U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman, who granted the German auto giant's bid last month to escape the antitrust suit on inappropriate venues grounds. The suit, lodged in November 2019, claims that Volkswagen AG and Volkswagen Group of...

