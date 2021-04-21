Russian Can't Escape £65M Asset Freeze Over Ukrainian Bank

Law360, London (April 21, 2021, 6:57 PM BST) -- A London judge continued a £65 million ($90.5 million) worldwide freezing order against a Russian businessman and his ex-wife on Wednesday, in an ongoing fraud claim relating to the collapse of Ukraine's Fortuna Bank. High Court Judge Kelyn Bacon extended the injunction blocking Serhiy Tyshchenko and Olena Tyshchenko from disposing of any assets, which she first granted in September in proceedings brought by WWRT Limited, accusing the pair of carrying out an extensive fraud on the Ukrainian bank, JSC Fortuna Bank, between 2011 and 2014, during which time the bank was allegedly owned by Serhiy. The judge further rejected Tyshchenko's challenge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS