Del. Justices Urged To Restore KPMG Negligence Claims

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- An attorney for KPMG LLP cautioned three Delaware Supreme Court justices Wednesday that they could trigger an unprecedented expansion of third-party vicarious liability claims if they resurrect a Chancery Court suit against KPMG US for negligent misrepresentations by KPMG Mexico. Christopher M. Kise of Foley & Lardner LLP, counsel to KPMG, stressed the point while arguing against an appeal filed by creditors of bankrupt offshore oil industry servicer Oceanografía SA, which was seized by the Mexican government in 2014 after it tumbled into bankruptcy in the wake of a $3.3 billion loan fraud scheme. The creditors later sued for $1.1 billion...

