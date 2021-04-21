Immigration Groups Move To Void Trump-Era Asylum Regs

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A coalition of immigration advocacy organizations asked a Maryland federal judge to void Trump-era rules that tightened restrictions on work permits for asylum-seekers, saying the rules were issued under the auspices of an unlawfully appointed official. Casa de Maryland, the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, Centro Legal de la Raza, Oasis Legal Services and Pangea Legal Services, which had successfully blocked application of the restrictions against their clients, said Tuesday the rules should be scrapped entirely, despite the Biden administration's ongoing regulatory review, because former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf never lawfully assumed his position. In September, District Judge Paula...

