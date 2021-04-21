Former Baker Hughes CLO Joins Bracewell's Houston Office

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Bracewell LLP announced Wednesday the chief legal officer for Baker Hughes Company, William Marsh, has joined the law firm as of counsel. Houston-based Bracewell said Marsh will serve in the firm's corporate and securities group and advise public and private companies on various transactional and corporate governance issues, including environmental, social and governance, or ESG, matters. Marsh told Law360 Pulse he has interacted with people from Bracewell throughout his career and was very impressed with the employees at the firm. "I'm also really excited about what Bracewell is doing in the ESG area, and ... it was something that we really...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS