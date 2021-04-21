Baker McKenzie Guides Affirm's $300M Return Processor Buy

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Fintech startup Affirm will buy online return processor Returnly in a $300 million deal announced Wednesday with help from Baker McKenzie. San Francisco-based Affirm Holdings Inc., which bills itself as a flexible alternative to credit cards, announced the cash and equity transaction on the heels of its $1.2 billion initial public offering in January. Returnly aims to provide consumers with instant store credit while it navigates the product return process with merchants, in a bid to smooth out the return and exchange process. Returnly said it has helped process more than $1 billion in returns for more than 1,800 merchants and...

