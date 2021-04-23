Health Hires: Nelson Mullins, Holmusk, Eledon

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A regulatory expert in the life sciences arena has jumped from Covington & Burling LLP to Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, while behavioral health company Holmusk and biopharmaceutical business Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. have installed new general counsels, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Nelson Mullins Christopher J. Hanson Life sciences-focused attorney Christopher J. Hanson has come on to Nelson Mullins' Washington, D.C., team after leaving Covington & Burling, according to an April 21 announcement. Hanson, who will hold the title of partner at Nelson Mullins, has helped guide clients on how...

