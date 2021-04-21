Marketing Automation Biz Valued Above $3B With New Funds

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Marketing and customer experience automation platform ActiveCampaign announced on Wednesday that its valuation jumped above $3 billion after its latest funding round led by new investor Tiger Global Management LLC. ActiveCampaign said in a news release that it hit unicorn status — an industry term for privately owned companies worth more than $1 billion — after scoring $240 million in Series C financing to invest in product development, global expansion plans and partnership initiatives. The Chicago-based enterprise said the financing lifted the total amount it's raised to date to $360 million. The round's other participants included new contributor Dragoneer and existing...

