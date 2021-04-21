Pa. Lawmakers OK Bill To Open Window For Old Abuse Claims

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Despite concerns from some lawmakers about the ultimate constitutionality of the measure, a Pennsylvania Senate committee gave its blessing on Wednesday to a bill that would open a two-year window for victims of sexual abuse to bring lawsuits that would otherwise be barred under the statute of limitations. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the measure 11-to-3 as several prominent Republicans, who'd previously opposed the creation of a window by statute, opted to throw their support behind the bill after efforts to create a window by constitutional amendment were scuttled earlier this year by the state's failure to properly advertise the referendum...

