DOL Appellate Board Says Pool Co. Can't Skirt H-2B Visa Cap

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals ruled Tuesday that a Kentucky pool contractor can't "work around" the government's H-2B visa cap by seeking new temporary labor certifications after it was unable to fill previously approved cleaning worker positions. BALCA Administrative Law Judge Paul C. Johnson Jr. upheld the U.S. Department of Labor's decision to reject Mount Vernon, Kentucky-based KY South Central Pools LLC's application for two more H-2B worker certifications to begin in April on top of six positions previously granted for February starts. The company had said it needs more workers certified because it was only able to fill four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS