Pot Security Company Says Wage Dispute Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A cannabis security company that has tried to kill a proposed wage class action by arguing that federal labor laws cannot protect employees at a federally illegal business told a Colorado federal judge on Tuesday that one of the worker's disputes belongs in arbitration. Helix TCS said in its latest filing that a member of the proposed class of employees, Dustin Wolfe Sr., signed a binding agreement to arbitrate any employment disputes — including Fair Labor Standards Act claims alleged in the action. The company said Wolfe should have to arbitrate the claims even if the case is a collective action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS