Liberty Power Cuts Entire Staff And Files For Ch. 11

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 11:44 AM EDT) -- Electrical retailer Liberty Power filed for Chapter 11 in a Florida bankruptcy court, saying it laid off its entire workforce and listing between $100 million and $500 million in debt. The late Tuesday filing in the bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Florida comes weeks after a freak winter storm buried parts of Texas in snow and plunged the Lone Star state into an unusual deep freeze that sparked widespread power outages. According to its website, Fort Lauderdale-based Liberty Power supplies electricity to nine states, including Texas and Washington, D.C. Several other companies that provide power to Texas, such as...

