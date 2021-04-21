8th Circ. Backs Creighton's Win In Med Resident's Bias Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive an age and disability discrimination case by a former doctor-in-training at Creighton University, saying she didn't show the school's assertion that it fired her for making an "egregious" mistake was a smokescreen for bias. A three-judge panel upheld a summary judgment win for the Nebraska private university, ruling that Mary Canning — who was dismissed from Creighton's medical residency program after she discharged a pulmonary embolism patient without prescribing appropriate medication — couldn't prove her claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. "Because Creighton produced a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS