11th Circ. Revives Debt Collection Suit Over Info Disclosure

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday said in a matter of first impression that a consumer can pursue claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act that a debt collection company violated the law by giving a vendor his information. A three-judge panel ruled that although plaintiff Richard Hunstein can't allege that he suffered any harm as a result of the disclosure, his claims against Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc. for alleged violations of the law stemming from the disclosure can go forward. "That this is (or may be) the first case in which a debtor has sued a debt collector...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS