NLRB Acting GC Defends Employee-Questioning Precedent

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board's top prosecutor has responded to the board's call for input on the so-called Johnnie's Poultry standard, saying it shouldn't upend the 57-year-old precedent on how employers may question workers while prepping a defense against an unfair labor practice charge. In its brief Monday, the acting general counsel's office said that a per se rule, rather than a test examining the totality of circumstances surrounding an interview, is necessary when examining employee questioning in the context of an employer's defense preparation since it is a "uniquely and inherently coercive situation." "Applying a totality-of-the-circumstances approach would ignore the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS