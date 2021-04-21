Unlike Kraft, Tyson Foods Can't Nix Turkey Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Tyson Foods Inc. and three subsidiaries lost their bid Wednesday for judgment on unjust enrichment claims in a proposed antitrust class action after an Illinois federal judge found that a catering company has plausibly accused the turkey producers of conducting an illegal price-fixing scheme. In their December motion for judgment on the pleadings, the Tyson defendants urged U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall to dismiss the revised claims New York-based Sandee's Catering brought on behalf of other indirect turkey purchasers. They urged the judge to use the same reasoning that guided the court in tossing Kraft Heinz Foods Co. from the case two...

